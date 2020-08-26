Bank of Marin Has $369,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Marin lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.01. 2,034,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,470. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $212.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

