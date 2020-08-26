Bank of Marin Sells 396 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Marin lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.96. 41,972,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,179,090. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $292.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.