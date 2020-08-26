Bank of Marin Takes $229,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,119. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

