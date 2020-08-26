Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 124.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

NYSE V traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.46. 413,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.56. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock worth $6,127,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

