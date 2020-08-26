Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $9.81 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,000. Paypal comprises approximately 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.59. 320,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.