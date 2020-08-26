Birdchain (BIRD) Market Capitalization Tops $81,194.24

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $81,194.24 and approximately $9,207.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.01682330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00194976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00152226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,645,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain's official website is www.birdchainapp.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

