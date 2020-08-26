BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 475,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,050,000 after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.10. 492,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

