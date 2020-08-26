Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $195,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

Shares of CRM traded up $56.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.32. 62,941,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $277.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average is $175.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.