Blair William & Co. IL Buys 54,767 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $522,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit