Blair William & Co. IL Buys 737 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $133,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8,128.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after acquiring an additional 443,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,062,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,719,000 after acquiring an additional 391,330 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $240.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.46 and its 200 day moving average is $197.83. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $241.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

