Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.31% of AMETEK worth $62,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 610,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,480,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,053. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

