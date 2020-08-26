Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $59,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.76. 2,316,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day moving average is $189.18. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

