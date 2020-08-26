Blair William & Co. IL Has $212.83 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.37% of Ecolab worth $212,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,035 shares of company stock worth $3,612,861 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $197.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day moving average is $192.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

