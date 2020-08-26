Blair William & Co. IL Has $75.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

IVV traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $349.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

