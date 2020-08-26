Blair William & Co. IL Has $88.91 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.82% of Pool worth $88,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pool by 285.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 92.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,444 shares of company stock worth $21,123,748 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.85. 177,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $337.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

