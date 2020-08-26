Blair William & Co. IL Has $94.46 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of Progressive worth $94,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. 1,595,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

