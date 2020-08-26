Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,063 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $139,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

ABT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.19. 2,740,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,153. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

