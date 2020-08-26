Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1,520.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,258 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.44% of Coupa Software worth $81,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 132.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock traded up $30.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.83. 1,709,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,540. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $337.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $197,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $15,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,944,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

