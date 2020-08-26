Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $83,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $198.90. The stock had a trading volume of 734,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $199.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

