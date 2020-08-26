Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 24,689 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.24% of Atlassian worth $53,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $8,034,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

TEAM traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $198.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -126.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

