Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 5,430 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $44.16 on Wednesday, hitting $1,652.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,614.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,520.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,385.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

