Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 6,390 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $66,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded up $29.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $488.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $605,850.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,027.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $44,624,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

