Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $166,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.97. 1,479,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,349. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

