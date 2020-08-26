Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 2.67% of Kornit Digital worth $58,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $50,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 195,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,067. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -308.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.