Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 512,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $96,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. 8,413,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,498,299. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

