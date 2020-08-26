Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of Lululemon Athletica worth $127,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $383.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.57. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.03.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.