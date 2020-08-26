Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.69% of Teladoc Health worth $106,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.57. 3,770,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

