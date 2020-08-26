Blair William & Co. IL Sells 102,829 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102,829 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.96. 19,301,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,825,145. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.