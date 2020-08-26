Blair William & Co. IL Sells 21,599 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,599 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.51% of Watsco worth $103,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.15. 169,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,786. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $246.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

