Blair William & Co. IL Sells 405,762 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,762 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $86,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 9,096,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,361,389. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

