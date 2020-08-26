Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 474,488 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.86% of Dolby Laboratories worth $57,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,155. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. 263,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

