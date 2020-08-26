BlockStamp Price Hits $0.0644 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $648.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003020 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000196 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000151 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,027,996 coins and its circulating supply is 26,485,030 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

