Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.90. 16,130,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,132,150. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

