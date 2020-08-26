BOScoin Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $138,096.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00044509 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000512 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

