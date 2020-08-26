Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.25. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 366,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

