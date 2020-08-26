Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 293,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

