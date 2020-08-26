Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAL. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

