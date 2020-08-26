Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.40 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BNZL stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,440 ($31.88). 957,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,497 ($32.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,287.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,939.14.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.05).

In related news, insider Peter Ventress purchased 2,608 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, for a total transaction of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.