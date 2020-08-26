BUZZCoin Price Down 51.2% Over Last Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $229,519.97 and approximately $94.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.