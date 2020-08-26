Cabana LLC Invests $109.94 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,940,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 10.1% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cabana LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.22. The stock had a trading volume of 638,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,940. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $325.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

