Cabana LLC Invests $109,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 590,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,871,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 8,753,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

