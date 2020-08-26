Cabana LLC Invests $109,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 590,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,871,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 8,753,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit