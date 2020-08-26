Cabana LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,321 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,639. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $176.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

