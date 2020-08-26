Cabana LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,249. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

