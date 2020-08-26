Cabana LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 555,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,771,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cabana LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,743,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.51. 959,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,470. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

