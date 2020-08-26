Cabana LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 762,487 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,424,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,558,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,250. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

