Cabana LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.43. 2,603,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,467. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $319.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

