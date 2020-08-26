Cabana LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.30. 1,154,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,130. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $237.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

