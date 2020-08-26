Cabana LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 708,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,064,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.3% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cabana LLC owned 1.44% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 473,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

