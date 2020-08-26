Cabana LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631,000. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 10.1% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cabana LLC owned about 7.37% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,487,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,422. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $136.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

