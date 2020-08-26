Cabana LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cabana LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130,887 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.0% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 155.2% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 177,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 77,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,555 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

